Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 46,643 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,851,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,855,000 after buying an additional 859,357 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 351.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,006,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,438,000 after buying an additional 783,772 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 2,330.2% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 691,994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,852,000 after buying an additional 663,519 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,899,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,961,000 after buying an additional 615,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 977,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,575,000 after buying an additional 509,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

ST opened at $58.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.28. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $61.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.93, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.96 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.94.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. It operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

