Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 114,053 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 71.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,053 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,711,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 53,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 561,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after buying an additional 230,676 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 16,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on OPCH shares. Truist raised their target price on Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.78.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 600,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $18.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average of $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.61 and a beta of 1.06. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.