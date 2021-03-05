Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 308,926 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 63,321 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,677,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,769,000 after buying an additional 377,002 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Umpqua by 115.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,783,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171,874 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Umpqua by 13.6% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,528,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,472,000 after purchasing an additional 422,189 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Umpqua by 8.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,477,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,928,000 after purchasing an additional 278,868 shares during the period. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth about $46,503,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UMPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Umpqua currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $18.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average of $13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.21.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.20. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $358.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

In other news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $84,467.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,233,267.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $192,439.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,947.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,149 shares of company stock valued at $314,154 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

