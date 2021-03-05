Ruediger Naumann-Etienne Sells 4,264 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Stock

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $101,866.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,572 shares in the company, valued at $587,025.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Varex Imaging stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $894.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $26.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.97 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. Equities analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Varex Imaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 40.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 47,375 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 85.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 196,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 90,547 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 168,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 3.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 118,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging during the third quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

