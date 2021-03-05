Ruediger Naumann-Etienne Sells 4,264 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Stock

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $101,866.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,572 shares in the company, valued at $587,025.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Varex Imaging stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $894.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $26.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.97 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. Equities analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 40.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 47,375 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 85.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 196,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 90,547 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 168,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 3.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 118,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging during the third quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.
Varex Imaging Company Profile
Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).
