Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.11

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.11 and traded as high as $10.38. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 3,057 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $24.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rubicon Technology stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) by 423.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,112 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.92% of Rubicon Technology worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates in Sapphire and Pharmacy segments. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

