RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RGLXY. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Societe Generale raised RTL Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RTL Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:RGLXY opened at $5.85 on Monday. RTL Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.39.

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels, streaming services, and radio stations worldwide. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment operates RTL Television, Vox, Super RTL, Toggo Plus, ntv, Nitro, Vox Up, RTL Plus, and RTL Zwei free-to-air channels; RTL Crime, RTL Passion, RTL Living, GEO Television, and Now thematic pay channels; and TV Now, a streaming service in Germany.

