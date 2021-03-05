RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) Insider Scott Egan Sells 67,326 Shares

RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) insider Scott Egan sold 67,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.85), for a total value of £455,797.02 ($595,501.72).

RSA stock opened at GBX 678 ($8.86) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 676.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 584.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55. The stock has a market cap of £7.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01. RSA Insurance Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 321.20 ($4.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 681.60 ($8.91).

RSA Insurance Group Company Profile

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance services. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

