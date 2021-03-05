Royal Bank of Canada Trims Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) Target Price to C$29.00

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating and a C$32.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$28.00 price target (down previously from C$32.00) on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$28.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$28.13.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:INE opened at C$21.70 on Monday. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$13.97 and a 12 month high of C$32.48. The stock has a market cap of C$3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.64, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.