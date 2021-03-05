Royal Bank of Canada Raises Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Price Target to $103.00

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $91.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ONEXF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Onex from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. CIBC upped their price target on Onex from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Onex from $92.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Onex from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of Onex stock opened at $59.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.78. Onex has a 12-month low of $25.66 and a 12-month high of $61.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.62.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

