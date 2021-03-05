Rotork (LON:ROR) PT Raised to GBX 405

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 405 ($5.29) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 277.50 ($3.63).

Shares of ROR opened at GBX 365.60 ($4.78) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.20 billion and a PE ratio of 34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.91. Rotork has a fifty-two week low of GBX 177.05 ($2.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 375 ($4.90). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 343.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 314.04.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

