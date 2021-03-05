Roth Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PLUG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Plug Power from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Plug Power currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $40.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of -121.27 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.28. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. Analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 15,311 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $400,076.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,228.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $37,732,499.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,294,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,065,525 shares of company stock worth $54,740,531 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 107.8% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 68,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 35,563 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 784,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 56,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 578.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 284,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,644,000 after buying an additional 242,476 shares during the period. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

