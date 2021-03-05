Roth Capital Cuts Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Price Target to $15.00

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) had its price target reduced by Roth Capital from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WKHS. Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workhorse Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. Workhorse Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average of $23.78.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. Analysts predict that Workhorse Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 6,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $241,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Duane Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $518,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,019,178. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 866,241 shares of company stock worth $22,439,625. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth about $8,673,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 49.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 47,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

