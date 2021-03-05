Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.74-0.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.91. Ross Stores also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.74-0.86 EPS.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $112.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $123.90. The company has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 133.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.97.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of Ross Stores to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.27.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

