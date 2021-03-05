Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) is Red Cedar Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Red Cedar Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,075 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores comprises about 0.9% of Red Cedar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,661 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 15,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.27.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.83. 59,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,937,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 133.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.99 and a 200-day moving average of $105.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $123.90.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. Ross Stores’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

