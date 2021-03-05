Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Trading Down 7%

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)’s stock price dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.33. Approximately 983,088 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,296,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

RMTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Rockwell Medical from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

The company has a market cap of $116.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.19.

In related news, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 278,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $308,717.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 42,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $43,723.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMTI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Medical by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 267,803 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Medical by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,457,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 613,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Medical by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 970,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 693,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Rockwell Medical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 858,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 13,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 1,605.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 254,800 shares in the last quarter. 26.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

