Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Downgraded by Erste Group to Hold

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Erste Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf lowered Roche from a “reduce” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Roche in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.
OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $40.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $277.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.22. Roche has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $47.15.
About Roche
Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.
