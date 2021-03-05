Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Downgraded by Erste Group to Hold

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Erste Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf lowered Roche from a “reduce” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Roche in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $40.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $277.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.22. Roche has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $47.15.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Roche by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 71,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Roche by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 11,513 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Roche by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in Roche by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 229,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after purchasing an additional 38,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Roche by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

