Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) to Issue $1.28 Dividend

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) declared a dividend on Friday, March 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.2782 per share on Monday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $40.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35. Roche has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $47.15.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Roche from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Erste Group cut Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oddo Bhf cut Roche from a “reduce” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

