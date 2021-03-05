Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) to Issue $1.28 Dividend

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) declared a dividend on Friday, March 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.2782 per share on Monday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $40.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35. Roche has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $47.15.

Get Roche alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Roche from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Erste Group cut Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oddo Bhf cut Roche from a “reduce” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.