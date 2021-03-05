Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Shares Acquired by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Roche in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RHHBY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oddo Bhf downgraded Roche from a “reduce” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Roche in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

RHHBY opened at $40.50 on Friday. Roche Holding AG has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $47.15. The company has a market cap of $277.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $1.2782 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. Roche’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

