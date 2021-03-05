Robert George Friesen Acquires 25,000 Shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO) Stock

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO) Director Robert George Friesen acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.00 per share, with a total value of C$50,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 425,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$850,000.
Shares of CVE OCO opened at C$1.85 on Friday. Oroco Resource Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.20 and a 12-month high of C$2.24. The stock has a market cap of C$343.58 million and a PE ratio of -925.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.45.
About Oroco Resource
