Robert George Friesen Acquires 25,000 Shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO) Stock

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO) Director Robert George Friesen acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.00 per share, with a total value of C$50,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 425,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$850,000.

Shares of CVE OCO opened at C$1.85 on Friday. Oroco Resource Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.20 and a 12-month high of C$2.24. The stock has a market cap of C$343.58 million and a PE ratio of -925.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.45.

About Oroco Resource

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the assembly of the mineral concessions, which make up the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa State.

