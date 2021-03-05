Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 57.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 382.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $51.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.17%.

In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $143,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 395 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $27,823.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,334 shares of company stock worth $1,535,222 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RBA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.07.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

