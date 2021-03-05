Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Shares Gap Up to $49.10

Shares of Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.10, but opened at $56.03. Riot Blockchain shares last traded at $52.50, with a volume of 194,850 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RIOT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Riot Blockchain from $7.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.82 and a beta of 4.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIOT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Riot Blockchain by 447.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 632,893 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,920,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 771,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,106,000 after purchasing an additional 407,227 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,760,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Riot Blockchain by 849.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 122,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 109,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

