Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%.

Shares of Rimini Street stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,400,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,794. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $773.53 million, a PE ratio of -37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. Rimini Street has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $10.72.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RMNI shares. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Rimini Street from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rimini Street has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.10.

In related news, CAO Stanley Mbugua sold 8,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $41,597.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kevin Maddock sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 218,502 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,219. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

