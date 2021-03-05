Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.50

Shares of Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 2703 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.

RICOY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ricoh from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Ricoh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ricoh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Ricoh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.66 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average of $7.10.

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjet, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards. The company also provides digital, spherical, single lens reflex, action, and FA cameras; and automotive stereo cameras, automotive precision machined parts, and small and low energy mobile ICs.

