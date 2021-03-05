Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,306 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,297,171 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,306 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $270,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

UNP traded up $4.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.01. 70,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,978,493. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $137.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $221.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.59.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

