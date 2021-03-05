Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,124 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 514,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,124 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of Anthem worth $165,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,366,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Anthem by 1,122.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 317,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,150,000 after acquiring an additional 291,084 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Anthem by 2,232.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 296,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,686,000 after acquiring an additional 283,961 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Anthem by 490.4% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 323,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,960,000 after acquiring an additional 268,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,406,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,708,000 after purchasing an additional 259,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,703.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.35.

NYSE:ANTM traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $326.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,545. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $340.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $303.78 and its 200-day moving average is $298.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $79.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.