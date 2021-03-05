Rhumbline Advisers Sells 39,607 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,436,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 39,607 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Lowe’s Companies worth $230,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 71,840 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 115,631 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $18,560,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,223. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.49. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $113.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.85.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

