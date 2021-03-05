Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $190,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,117,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,474,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 12,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,088,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,746,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 122,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,236,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total value of $3,912,364.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,706.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 3,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.50, for a total value of $2,075,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,712 shares of company stock worth $26,736,159. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock traded down $6.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $484.31. 93,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $554.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $516.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.99, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.93 and a 1 year high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.69.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.