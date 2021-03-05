Rhumbline Advisers Has $469.10 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,984,750 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 259,544 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 0.6% of Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Verizon Communications worth $469,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,041,296,000 after buying an additional 7,032,460 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,869,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,519,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,507 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,828,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,120,105,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,225,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,084,232,000 after purchasing an additional 937,809 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 16,275,759 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $956,201,000 after purchasing an additional 242,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.89.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.85. 746,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,754,953. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.52. The stock has a market cap of $231.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

