Rhumbline Advisers Has $318.78 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,331 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $318,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alleghany Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 234,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,020,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,998,000. Finally, Michael B. Yongue raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 2,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.35.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $439.90. 54,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $491.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $466.22.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

