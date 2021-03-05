Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 227 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 685,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. The New York Times comprises approximately 2.4% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of The New York Times worth $35,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The New York Times by 406.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in The New York Times in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in The New York Times in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The New York Times in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYT traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.57. 5,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 0.82. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $26.13 and a 12-month high of $58.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.92.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $509.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NYT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.29.

In other The New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $65,174.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,214.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $104,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

