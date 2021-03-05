Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VIG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.49. The stock had a trading volume of 215,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,017. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.12 and a 200 day moving average of $135.84. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $143.67.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.