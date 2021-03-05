Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $3.37 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,139,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,977 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 250.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,098,954 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $216,351,000 after acquiring an additional 785,022 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 13.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,062,625,000 after acquiring an additional 652,275 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $372,308,000 after acquiring an additional 622,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 40.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,954,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $384,725,000 after acquiring an additional 565,657 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. Raymond James reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.80. 31,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,978,493. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $221.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

