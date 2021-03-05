Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,074 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $17,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 108.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.79. 215,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,070,858. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.42. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $91.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

