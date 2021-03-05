Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Acquires 20,696 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,696 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $11,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sysco by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sysco by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 81,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its position in Sysco by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 34,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its position in Sysco by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.48. 19,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516,832. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $82.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1,146.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

