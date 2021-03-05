Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Raised to $36.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 15.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Revolve Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Revolve Group from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

NYSE RVLV opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.45, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $50.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.24 and a 200 day moving average of $26.23.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 150,000 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $3,658,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David Pujades sold 83,797 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $2,093,249.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,249.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,756,300 shares of company stock worth $99,875,899. Corporate insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 357.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,228,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,180,000 after acquiring an additional 959,839 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,934,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,140,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,041,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,560,000. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

