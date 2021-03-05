Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) PT Raised to $55.00 at SVB Leerink

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) had its price target lifted by SVB Leerink from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RVMD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Shares of RVMD opened at $42.45 on Wednesday. Revolution Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.57.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 191.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara Weber sold 5,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $240,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 15,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,336 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,970.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,172 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 22,431 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at $489,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

