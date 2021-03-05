REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.29

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.29 and last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 4018 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.88.

REVG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.14.

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.64 million, a PE ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.25.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. REV Group had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. REV Group’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other REV Group news, insider Christopher M. Daniels purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,940.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 132,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $91,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REVG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 67,052 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 221,937 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

About REV Group (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

