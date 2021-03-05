Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Insider Sells $3,967,433.04 in Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 65,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $3,967,433.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,100,960.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $62.59 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $64.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.46.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QSR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burney Co. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

