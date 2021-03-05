ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Acquired by Grace Capital

Grace Capital lifted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Grace Capital’s holdings in ResMed were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 435.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 170.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $199,662.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,461.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald R. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $800,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,427.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,438 shares of company stock worth $3,175,198 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.83.

NYSE:RMD opened at $183.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.45. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

