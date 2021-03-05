Reserve Rights (RSR) Hits Market Capitalization of $560.12 Million

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Reserve Rights has a total market cap of $560.12 million and approximately $223.39 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded up 32.6% against the dollar. One Reserve Rights coin can now be bought for about $0.0599 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00056918 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $366.10 or 0.00749949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00025737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00031343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00059184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00042661 BTC.

Reserve Rights Profile

Reserve Rights (CRYPTO:RSR) is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,349,999,000 coins. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org . Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Reserve Protocol is a blockchain based stablecoin that enables people to protect and use their money globally. It's designed to help protect people against hyperinflation. “

Reserve Rights Coin Trading

