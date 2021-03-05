Reserve Rights Price Hits $0.0549 on Major Exchanges (RSR)

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One Reserve Rights coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0549 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Reserve Rights has traded 31.5% higher against the US dollar. Reserve Rights has a market capitalization of $513.39 million and approximately $218.59 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00055804 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00009579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.35 or 0.00749887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00026647 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00031470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00060534 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00043416 BTC.

About Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights (RSR) is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,349,999,000 coins. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol . Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reserve Protocol is a blockchain based stablecoin that enables people to protect and use their money globally. It's designed to help protect people against hyperinflation. “

Reserve Rights Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using U.S. dollars.

