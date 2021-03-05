Research Analysts Set Expectations for Translate Bio, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Translate Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.05) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.97). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Translate Bio’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.74) EPS.

TBIO has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Translate Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

NASDAQ TBIO opened at $21.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 0.96. Translate Bio has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $34.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.95.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Translate Bio in the first quarter valued at $119,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Translate Bio during the third quarter valued at $606,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Translate Bio by 132.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 19,596 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Translate Bio during the third quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Translate Bio by 279.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 11,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Translate Bio news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,441,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

