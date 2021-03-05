Research Analysts Set Expectations for TELUS International (Cda) Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TIXT)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TELUS International (Cda) in a report released on Monday, March 1st. William Blair analyst M. Nolan anticipates that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for TELUS International (Cda)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. TELUS International (Cda) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

Shares of NYSE TIXT opened at $27.74 on Thursday. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $33.60.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.