Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Eldorado Gold Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) – Cormark issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a report issued on Monday, March 1st. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ELD. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a C$16.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, January 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.36.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$14.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.92. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of C$6.29 and a one year high of C$18.90.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

