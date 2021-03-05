Research Analysts Offer Predictions for BrightView Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BV)

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of BrightView in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.79.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.13 million. BrightView had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BV. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of BrightView in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:BV opened at $15.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average of $14.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.41. BrightView has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $17.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BV. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in BrightView by 36.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in BrightView by 373.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in BrightView by 28.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in BrightView by 98.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 43,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in BrightView by 34.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 23,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

