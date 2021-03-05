Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($4.17) per share for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $213.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.27.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $82.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 2.01. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $145.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.54 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.16) earnings per share.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $183,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

