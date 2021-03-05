Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.19

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.19 and last traded at $13.11, with a volume of 217566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.02.

REPYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Repsol in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.11.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Repsol, S.A. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

