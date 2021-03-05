Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 2.3% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.6% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 19,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 685.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $183.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 223.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $78.41 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 12.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.63.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at $505,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $757,844.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,281,664.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,833. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.80.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

