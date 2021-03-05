Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Repay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Repay currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.08.

Shares of Repay stock opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.85 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.40. Repay has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $28.42.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.72 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Repay will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repay news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $490,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,138.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,739.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repay by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,010,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,384 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,312,000. Portsea Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,996,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repay by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,632 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

