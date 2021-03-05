Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $70.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. US Capital Advisors reissued a hold rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.00.

NASDAQ REGI traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $73.13. 54,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,602. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter worth $43,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

